Pakistani athletes bag 110 medals in South Asian Games

Pakistani athletes, while continuing their outstanding performance at 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, have clinched 110 medals.

These include twenty nine gold, thirty four silver and forty seven bronze medals. Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam won gold medal in the squash individual event, defeating his Indian opponent Harinder Pal by 3-1 in the final. Pakistan also exhibited their prowess in the handball event, beating its traditional rivals India in the final by 30-29 in an exciting contest to claim the gold medal.

Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt defeated Nepal’s Sumit Kumar to win 92 kg wrestling gold medal in 13th South Asian Games. According to details, Inam was losing by 4-6 points in first round, but in the second round, he used his traditional “double leg” technique to conquer his opponent to win the final bout. After this Marvelous victory the star wrestler said that he wants to make the nation proud and he also dedicated his medal to the Kashmiri brethren.