PML-N refuses to cooperate with govt. on constitutional matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government has to face another major problem for amendments in constitutions and other matter as main opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday (Dec 9) announced that party will not take part in such matters.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif while addressing the National Assembly made it clear that the party will not be a part of matters related to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and any amendment through legislation, primarily due to the ‘attitude of the government’. He said that government lacked both sense and vision to deal with the political situation.

“Political rivalry should not be converted into personal enmity. We also know how to reciprocate, we are ready for it but then the system will be disrupted,” he said before the House.

While referring to the protests outside the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London, the PML-N leader said , “We know who was behind the protesters,” Khwaja Asif said, asking the august house what they [PML-N] was supposed to tell its workers. “We will not tell them to do this. These attitudes will promote a streak of extremism. Homes, where families live, have a sanctity.”

In an obvious reference to PTI chief Imran Khan, Khwaja Asif said that “Your family and children live a short distance away from where the protest took place.”