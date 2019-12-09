References regarding Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba almost ready: NAB chief

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday said that corruption investigations into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Malam Jabba Ski Resort were bearing fruit and the references against the culprits were almost ready.

“Those who looted the country are either behind bars or have left the country,” he claimed while addressing a seminar in connection with Anti-Corruption Day at the Presidency. He said people asked him often why NAB had not been taking action on BRT. “Let me make it very clear that action will be taken as soon as the stay order is vacated.”

He said the bureau would continue its crusade against corruption indiscriminately without caring about the government or the opposition. He said the anti-graft watchdog had no unholy alliance with the government against anyone, and bureau had united opposition parties on clipping the powers of the bureau.

He said corruption was any international problem, more in some countries and less in some countries. “We cannot claim to eliminate corruption completely from the country, nor is this only the responsibility of NAB,” he said, adding that every Pakistani had to play a role in the campaign against corruption.

He said that Quaid-i- Azam had stated in his speech that the country was facing issues of corruption and nepotism and the country could not progress sans overcoming those problems. “The country should play its role in eradication of corruption. We need to conduct self-accountability.”

He said the credit goes to the incumbent government for not interfering in the affairs of the NAB, and urged the parliament to play its role in making laws and their implementation. “Speculations should be avoided regarding arrests in NAB cases,” he said, and added that the anti-graft watchdog was taking action against the people who enjoyed power for 30 to 35 years. He also noted that the incumbent government had come to power just 15 months ago.

Responding to allegations that NAB is “in alliance” with the government, he clarified that NAB respects all the politician and bureaucrats. “However, if Rs 50 million are spent on a project of Rs 5,000, NAB will ask question. The country is lacking health facilities, as no money has been spent on people’s facilities. Using corruption money, some people bought properties worth billions in Dubai and London, and when asked question they got irritated.”

“We are not working on someone’s directions and not taking political revenge on someone’s behalf,” he said. He said that the personalities on NAB radar conduct hour-long press conferences alleging revenge, but they should better concentrate on contesting their cases and providing evidence to get rid of those cases. “There is no point in badmouthing me. You should rather focus on defending your cases,” he said, possibly in reference to a statement from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who in a recent press conference had alleged that NAB is working on PM Imran Khan’s “instructions”.

The NAB chief said that the country’s interest should always be preserved. “The begging bowl shows that we did not keep national interests supreme. Lust of power has increased poverty.”

He said a surgery was needed to eradicate the menace of corruption and the bureau was conducting the same by utilising its resources. He said the NAB had recovered Rs 382 billion from the corrupt and deposited the same into the national exchequer.

He said 50 percent of the people were living below the poverty line, and governments despite receiving millions of rupees, could not arrange anti-rabies vaccine. “If NAB takes action, it is accused of discrimination.”

He said that if a bureaucrat was working honestly, the NAB would never interfere in his working. “NAB’s performance has already been lauded by various independent international organisations, including PILDAT, World Economic Forum and Transparency International,” he noted.