Gujranwala weight lifters win four gold medals at SAG

Four weight lifters of Gujranwala won the gold medals for Pakistan in South Asian Games (SAG). In those two are blood brothers. According to details, four players from Gujranwala won the gold medals and made their country and wrestler city (Gujranwala) proud in the on-going weight lifting competition in the South Asian Games in Nepal. Prior to this, Inam Butt also won gold medal in wrestling. And the total numbers from Gujranwala who won the gold medal are five now. In those, Noah Dastagir Butt and Hanzala Dastagir Butt are real brothers. Beside this, Muhammad Talib and Usman Rathor are also in this series. The citizens of Gujranwala are very happy with this. PPP Secretary Information Sageer Butt claimed the he would welcome those players warmly. The players have made Pakistan proud in all over the world. All citizens should participate in this welcome ceremony to show their love with them. He further added that they are our national heroes and government should encourage them so that they further enlighten the name of their country. With this the existing talent would also come out.