Sir: According to recent statistics, Pakistan is the 5th most vulnerable country in the world effected by climate change. The report estimated that the data of 152 extreme weather events from 1999 to 2018, reveals that 9,989 people lost their lives due to weather events resulting from climate change and sustained economic losses worth $3.8 billion during these years.

So, the government must take strong actions regarding the prevention of climate change in the country.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY

Turbat