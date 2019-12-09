Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has refuted news published in a section of media titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling”.

News published by a private newspaper titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect. There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.

