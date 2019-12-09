Violence in hospitals

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are places where peace and tranauility are the most sought after things. All over the world, even war parties are told to respect hospitals and take them as place of peace. Moreover, traffic rules forbid horn-honking on the roads where hospitals are located so that patients are not disturbed and doctors are not distracted. Contrary to these practices, hospitals in our part of the world often become a place of violence, leaving either doctors/paramedics wounded or patients and their attendants the victims. The scale of violence is going up, which has now been authenticated by the National Survey on Violence against Healthcare Workers, a study by the International Committee of the Red Cross in collaboration with local research institutions. The survey says more than one-third of healthcare providers have experienced some form of violence in the last six months. Samples were collected from 16 cities covering 8,579 healthcare workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad to determine the extent, causes and types of violence that were experienced by healthcare staff. It would be a glaring mistake on part of the government to overlook this report as the rising trend of intimidating or beating healthcare provides not only endangers the staff, it also impacts the quality of treatment for all the patients admitted to or visiting hospitals.

This blatant disregard for laws stems from weak laws regarding the protection of healthcare workers. Other than strong litigation, it is also important that healthcare practitioners and attendants are educated about changing behaviours towards violence. Head of Delegation ICRC Pakistan Dragana Kojic says, “When a hospital is attacked, or a healthcare worker is threatened, the result is that a mother and daughter in need of immediate care may not get it. It also means that a healthcare worker may be psychologically traumatised while in the line of duty”. Notwithstanding the public’s lack of patience when their near and dear ones are under treatment, healthcare workers also lack the training to deescalate violence. Healthcare providers also need to examine their conduct. Doctors, especially Young Doctors Association activists, often hit the headlines because of violence, strikes, fistfights, and closure of wards. Hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab remained closed for months over job structure and administrative issues, leaving patients at the receiving end. Both the public and healthcare providers need to be educated on hospital ethics and laws. *