The Rohingya genocide case

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the only Nobel peace prize laureate facing accusations of facilitating genocide, is set to appear in the UN’s top court in The Hague in a case related to genocide of Rohingya Muslim minority by the regime backed military personnel and majority Buddhist gangs. Though at home she has the support of her countrymen but internationally she has hardly any allies after the her criminal role in the bloodshed targeting Rohingyas two years ago. The court will hear her defence from December 10 to 12, on a lawsuit implicating her by Gambia, a small Muslim West African country. The lawsuit seeks imposition of provisional measures from the 16-member panel of UN judges at the International Criminal Court of Justice to protect the Rohingya before the case can be heard in full. The lawsuit by the tiny West African country is the strongest voice against the genocide of Rohingya by military-led gangs, which also forced 730,000 victims to flee to Bangladesh in 2017. The Myanmar regime is also accused of backing mass killings and rape.

Suu Kyi has a weak case as the whole world has watched, though silently, the organised killing of Rohingyas. In 2017, Pope Francis visited Myanmar and Bangladesh and met both Suu Kyi and Rohignya refugees. While issuing a public statement with the Myanmar ruler, he chose not to speak about the bloodshed but while meeting refugees, he shed tears and refrained from uttering the term Rohingya Muslim ethnic cleansing. He was criticised by his followers for not publically condemning the regime when he was with Suu Kyi. Right now, Bangladesh hosts a huge refugee centre without much infrastructure.

The Myanmar government says it is doing something to take back the refugees but the devil lies in the details. Much of them do not have valid documents to prove their identity. They are too illiterate to understand the procedures of registration as refugees. The communities that would surround at back home still harbour the same venom against them that they have over decades.

No one has been held to account. Rather, the Nobel laureate would tell the international court that she should be credited for the fact that over 50 percent of Rohingya Muslims have not yet been killed in her country!

The court must make an example out of this case. *