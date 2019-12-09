Lahore-Wagah train service restored after 22 years

ISLAMABAD: A train service with a capacity of carrying 181 passengers will be restored between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station on December 14, after a gap of 22 years.

Pakistan Railways Chief Operating Superintendent Aamir Baloch said the train had been named “Rail Car”, which has the capacity of 181 passengers.

“The shuttle train will provide commute for the passengers desiring to witness the flag-lowering ceremony in the evening. The Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah Border and the Border Security Force on the Indian side would manage the security affairs,” he said.

Baloch maintained that all arrangements for running the train have been completed. The train will make four detours and its fare is fixed at Rs30. Two passenger coaches and the engine of the train have been overhauled and renovated using resources of the railway’s department. “In addition to two passenger cars, the shuttle train is also equipped with a brake van,” he said.

The shuttle train operated between Wahga, Jallo railway station to Lahore railway station. The transportation service lasted for many years since the partition of India till 1997. The travel facility was used by the people of the border area as well as other residents, as per the details.