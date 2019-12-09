Ayeza, Urwa, Mawra and Ali Zafar strut down the ramp on Day 2

After the glamorous showcase on Day One, Day Two of the bridal extravaganza was a continuation of the glitz and bridal statements with the country’s acclaimed couturiers, bridal wear designers and retail brands. As always PHBCW left its audience stunned with its majestic stage, uniquely set for a one of kind fashion show. The day’s proceedings started with presenting sponsor Pantene unveiling its new bottle at beautifully setup red carpet area of PHBCW’19.

Show One on Day Two of the bridal extravaganza kicked off with Emraan Rajput’s earthy hued fusion collection Shalima, followed by Aisha Farid’s Nur un Nissa a collection fit for the Mughal empress. The next show was by Kausar Sajid with her Parivarsh collection which has revived ancient embroidery techniques over luxe and delicate fabrics for the modern-day bride. This was followed by Shakeel’s by Zeeshan Danish’s hand embroidered bridal collection Kimkhwab and Sheeba Kapadia’s Claire De Lune for the new age bride.

Show Two started with Chinyere’s Ishq Nachaye Gali Gali for the woman who presents femininity through unique and beautiful patterns of embroidery, embellishments and motifs. This was followed by Humayun Alamgir’s Nawabzada a collection inspired by the fashion choices of the royals, elite and the influential. Next in line was Embellished by Sadaf Amir’s Bhag e Baharan which featured colours of flowers from all seasons and transformed the ramp into a garden. Rici Melion’s timeless couture pieces in their latest collection Zyanya, encompassing artisanal craft forms showcasing renditions of Turkish floral, textures and seaming. Day One came to an end with the return of Lahore’s favourite Maria B. with her collection The Lady of Amritsar.

The audience also witnessed the launch of Tasmina and Zulfiqar Sheikh’s Sacch movie’s latest song. The cast members who braced the runway included debutant Elysée Sheikh paired with Asad Zaman Khan, along with veterans including Ayesha Sana and Uzma Gillani.

Day One of the three-day bridal extravaganza had an amazing line-up of celebrities walking for the designers – internationally acclaimed singer and actor Ali Zafar walked for Emraan Rajput, and the stunning queen of television Ayeza Khan walked for Aisha Farid. Nimra Khan graced the ramp for Kausar Sajid, while Urwa Hocane walked for Shakeel’s by Zeeshan Danish while Sanam Jung walked for Sheeba Kapadia’s showcase. The very lively Juggan Kazim walked for Chinyere while singer Falak Shabbir, vlogger Shahveer Jafry and cricketer Hasan Ali walked for Humayun Alamgir. Mawra Hocane walked for Sadaf Amir and Junaid Khan with Zubab Rana strutted down the ramp for Rici Melon. The veteran classical performer Nighat Chaudary added allure to the show during Maria B.’s segment.

Show director for PHBCW 2018 is Vaneeza Ahmed Ali. Hamna Amir is the official jewellery partner while Hair and Makeup is done by NPro and NGents. The red-carpet host for PHBCW 19 is Shadab Khan and Ahmed Godil is the digital host. Arsalan Ihsan is the emcee for the event and DJ Moazzam mixed the music for the shows. Backstage is managed by Salwa Rafique and her team and Faisal Farooqi at Dragonfly is the official photographer. All public relations operations and media liaison are carried out by Moiz Kazmi and his team at MK Digital PR and the in-house PR team of HUM Network Limited along with show production and execution by the Special Projects and Events Team at HUM Network Limited.