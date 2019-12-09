Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a Karan Johar film?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest release, ‘Bala’. With films like ‘AndhaDhun’, ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Dream Girl’ already to his credit, the Amar Kaushik directorial added another feather to his cap.

Known to choose content-rich scripts and doing a fabulous job in bringing them alive, Khurrana is the new favourite of filmmakers and the audience.

And now, he might just star in a Karan Johar film. Yes, you read that right

As per a Filmfare report, Ayushmann has been approached for a Dharma Productions film which is touted to be a romantic comedy. However, there is no official confirmation on the same from either Ayushmann or K Jo.

Guess time will answer if the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor is indeed collaborating with Johar.

Meanwhile, K Jo’s next ‘Takht’ is expected to go on floors soon. It stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The period-drama has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.