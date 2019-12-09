Patrick Schwarzenegger admits he was ‘scared’ of his father when he transformed for famous role

One of the perks of having your father be one of the most recognisable movie stars on the planet is being able to visit huge Hollywood sets – but Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed he was “scared” of his muscle-bound dad Arnold while he played a famous role.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 26-year-old discussed watching his dad play villain Mr. Freeze in the George Clooney-lead Batman & Robin, and how the transformation was unnerving.

He said: “I think I was scared of him.

“I was super young. But I have these brief memories of my dad going in and becoming Mr. Freeze. And him going in as dad and coming out as this big, blue, bald guy.

“I have photos of me with him and my mom, and I’m, like, creepily staring at him, like I’m scared and I don’t know who he is.”

Actor and model Schwarzenegger Jr, whose mother is the writer Maria Shriver, was born in September 1993.

The movie was shot between September 1996 and January 1997, making the actor just three years old, at the time, which in all fairness, makes the fact he was scared totally understandable.

He isn’t the only Schwarzenegger offspring to admit feeling scared by Arnold while he was in character.

Sister Katherine recently shared a picture on social media of her being held by her dad while in bloody make up as The Terminator.

She captioned the image: “Went to opening night of Terminator last night and yes, I cried, but this time it was not out of fear that my dads face was going to stay bloody and metal (you can imagine me processing this at a young age).

“I cried this time because the movie is SO GOOD and I am SO proud of my dad! Go make weekend plans to see it!”

Though if I had to caption the image myself, I reckon Arnold is saying: “I need your babygrow, your booties and your tricycle.”