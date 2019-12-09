A 13-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed in the street.

The schoolboy was arrested alongside a 27-year-old man after the stabbing in Rushden, Northants on Saturday night.

Paramedics battled to save the woman’s live but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the other 27-year-old man who is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

Northamptonshire police said a large team of detectives was working on the case and a number of lines of inquiry were under investigation.

“This was an extremely tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life and I want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice,” police said.

“This incident has really shocked the Rushden community, many of whom were on the scene last night, and I would ask anyone who was there and saw what happened to please come forward with your information.”

Increased police patrols in the area were also announced.