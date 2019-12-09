PCB CEO Wasim Khan steps down as head of Cricket Committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday announced that the board’s chief executive Wasim Khan had stepped down from his position as head of the Cricket Committee. The PCB chairman said that Wasim had assumed the role of the Cricket Committee’s chairman when Mohsin Hasan stepped down “because he himself was interested in some positions within the PCB”. “He is a full-time employee of the PCB, a chief executive, so he could have exerted a lot of influence over the committee,” said Mani, in a conversation with the media. According to the PCB, Mani and Wasim had mutually decided it would be best for Khan to step down as the head of the committee and while he will remain a part of the committee, an independent chairman for the committee will be appointed. “I want this to be a completely independent committee comprised of former cricketers, including international cricketers, who can dispense clear advice, do a critical analysis and who have access to all levels of cricket, whether domestic or international. They can speak to the captain, the coach, challenge our senior officials — even Wasim, discuss the wickets, the pitches, the grounds,” said the PCB chairman, as he explained the development. “Wasim, too, is accountable. So it was not appropriate for him to run the committee.”