Decade-long drought of test cricket ends as Sri Lankan team reaches Pakistan

Pakistan is scheduled to play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and Karachi. First Test between both teams will start in Rawalpindi from Wednesday. A practice match will also be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

This series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus. Their return to play red-ball cricket in the country thus holds significance.

Pakistan recently had a poor outing on their tour to Australia where they failed to register a single win in three T20Is and two Tests they played.