Decade-long drought of test cricket ends as Sri Lankan team reaches Pakistan

Pakistan is set to end a decade-long drought of Test cricket, with the national team closing out 2019 with a two-Test home series against Sri Lanka. Sril Lankan Test team has been reached Pakistan to play historic Rawalpindi Test, which will be played from December 11-15.Arrival of Sri Lanka team at Islamabad.Warm welcome to the visitors to the federal capital.#PAKvSL action to being on Wednesday. Get your match tickets now! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/8e6OqMPhpm— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2019Pakistan is scheduled to play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and Karachi. First Test between both teams will start in Rawalpindi from Wednesday. A practice match will also be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi tomorrow. This series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus. Their return to play red-ball cricket in the country thus holds significance. Pakistan recently had a poor outing on their tour to Australia where they failed to register a single win in three T20Is and two Tests they played.Sri Lanka visited Pakistan in September-October wherein the two teams competed in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Sri Lanka had last month announced their full-strength squad for the Test matches. The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will leave for Pakistan on Sunday to take part in the series, held under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.