PCB chief executive ‘Wasim Khan’ steps down

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has resigned from his position as the head of board’s Cricket Committee. The PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday announced the development after mutually deciding with Wasim to restructure the committee.

“He [Wasim Khan] is a full-time employee of the PCB, a chief executive, so he could have exerted a lot of influence over the committee,” said Mani. “I want this to be a completely independent committee comprised of former cricketers, including international cricketers, who can dispense clear advice, do a critical analysis and who have access to all levels of cricket, whether domestic or international.”

“Wasim, too, is accountable. So it was not appropriate for him to run the committee,” he added. The board will now appoint an independent chairman for the committee, while Wasim will still be part of it.