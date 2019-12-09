Fawad Alam and test cricket in Pakistan return after 10 Years

Pakistan have recalled left-handed batsman Fawad Alam for the historic two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning next week. Fawad has been in great form in recent times. In the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he has so far scored four centuries playing for Sindh.

Cricketer Fawad Alam, while speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, called his comeback to Test cricket later this month his “debut”. “It’s heartbreaking as you are trying your best to perform and deliver. However, you must keep looking towards the future and force yourself to keep on knocking. The door is bound to open some day,” he added.

The 34-year-old has so far played three Tests for Pakistan in which he has scored 250 runs, including one century. His last Test appearance came in 2009 against New Zealand. Besides, he has also represented the Men in Green in 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

This series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka were the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus. Their return to play red-ball cricket in the country thus holds significance.

The first match of the two-Test series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.