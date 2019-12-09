LHC to take up petition seeking Maryam’s removal from ECL

The Lahore High Court’s two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear a petition seeking removal of former first daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Vice President, Maryam Nawaz’s removal from Exit Control List (ECL) today (Dec 9).

Earlier, Maryam has requested the court to direct the government to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) as she wishes to go abroad for six weeks. The federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Immigration and Passport authority have been named parties in the petition.

In the petition, Maryam has expressed concern for her father’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she can take care of him. She asked for her passport to be returned to her from the deputy registrar judiciary.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in London where he is undergoing treatment. Nawaz Sharif, who is also on trial for corruption, was granted bail on health grounds last month. National Accountability Bureau has arrest Maryam on Aug. 8 when she was visiting her father in jail.