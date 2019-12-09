PM Imran to be honored with Bahrain’s highest civilian award

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civil award during his upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As per media reports, “The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance” award will be presented to the PM Imran in a special ceremony during his Bahrain visit. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, has confirmed the news and stated “Prime Minister is going on an official visit to Bahrain in the mid of December where he will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-country tour will commence from December 15. During his visit, PM Imran would also meet his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He will also participate in Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

He will visit Bahrain, Switzerland, and Malaysia respectively. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend and address a global conference on refugees in Geneva.