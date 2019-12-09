PTI and Imran Khan are inseparable: The PTI leaders say

LAHORE/NOWSHEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Pervez Khattak strongly rebuffed any in-house change and vowed that without Imran Khan the ruling party is nowhere, they were talking separately with media on Sunday.

The remarks of both PTI leaders embarked after the sitting of PML-N leaders under Shahbaz Sharif’s supervision in London, a day earlier, where in-house changes along with the issue of Army Extension were being focused.

By following, Jahangir Khan Tareen said there is no “minus-one formula” in the PTI government because, without Imran Khan, the PTI government would not exist.

“PTI exists because of Imran Khan and the premier cannot be eliminated through any minus-one formula… Imran Khan will complete his tenure” he said.

In the meantime, Tareen asserted that time will go to demonstrate one more time to minus Maryam Nawaz, prior Nawaz, and Shahbaz Sharif made an attempt to minus Imran Khan yet finally they themselves were being minus from the political scene.

Same as over the choice of Maryam Nawaz’s making a trip to abroad, Tareen denied any such supporting, “Nawaz Sharif’s sons are there to take care of their ailing father,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the appointment of ECP members, he said that only Parliament has the right to make any legislation and it is the supreme institution — whereas any sitting with the opposition would be appreciated.

“It is our government and opposition that shared the responsibility to sit together (to solve the issues), ” he told.

While addressing a public meeting in Nowshera, the defense minister Pervez Khattak also ruled out any in-house changes, he said Prime Minister Imran will complete its five-year constitutional term.

On other the hand, responding about economic issues, both Tareen and Khattak told that the PTI government is on the right track, and also guaranteed the ongoing accountability would sustain high as the previous two governments PPP and PMLN-N have held catastrophic damage to the country’s economy.