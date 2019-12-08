Sufi Night held for music lovers

A musical event titled Sufi Night was held for Sufi Music lovers on Saturday featuring the performances of Sufi Band “Teen Taal” and “Alhamra Unplugged” which enthralled the audiences through their exceptional performances. A remarkable turnout of viewers was observed on the occasion at Alhamra Arts Centre the Mall. Director General Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture, Ms. Saman Rai was the guest of Honour of the event. On the occasion, Director General PILAC, Saman Rai said that, Sufi music is not bound by colours, nations or borders; the event was undoubtedly a delightful pleasure for Sufi music lovers. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the objective of organizing this evening is to pay tribute to our Sufi poets and transfer our Sufi heritage to our young generation. He further said that Lahore Arts Council has always encouraged and promoted such events.