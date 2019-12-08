Pak-China border at Khunjerab to be open on Dec 8-9

GILGIT: The Pakistan-China border force has decided to open its border temporarily for two days to ensure the return of Pakistani traders who were trapped in the Kashgar province of China.

According to Pakistani and Chinese border officials, the Khunjerab border will be open on December 8 and 9, during which around 100 Pakistani traders and goods-ladden containers trapped in Kashgar province of China will be released to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Protocol Agreement, the Pak-China border was closed for four months in the winter season and usually the border closed from December 10 but this year it has earlier been closed from December 1 that is why many traders have been trapped with their goods as well.

According to details, around 100 Pakistani traders were trapped, including goods, belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan. The matter was raised in the Legislative Assembly in the past, after which the Foreign Ministry has been approached and agreed to open the border so that to ensure the safe passage of the Pakistani traders from China along with their goods.