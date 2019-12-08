Pakistan to receive huge offer from Russia, billions of dollars and much more

MOSCOW: Pakistan and Russia on Sunday signed a deal in which Russia to make biggest ever offers to Pakistan in bilateral history, billions of dollars, Sukhoi jets and much more to develop its stakes in Pakistan’s economy.

After Russia has decided to develop its stakes in Pakistan’s economy in a big way and to this effect, a 64-member delegation headed by Minister for Trade and Industries for the Russian Federation Denis V Manturov is visiting Pakistan for four days from today to December 11 to attend an Inter-Governmental Commission.

Russia has aspired many times to help reconstruct Pakistan. Russia were provided financial assistance worth $1 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrading Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) project. This matter has received a positive response and is presently under active consideration at the highest level on the Russian side.

The Russian-based company developed a project of converting Muzaffargarh thermal power station to coal and establishing a 600-megawatt coal-fired power plant at Jamshoro.

Russia will offer Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100); a narrow-bodied aircraft with a dual-class cabin that can transport 100 passengers over regional routes.

The plane is being marketed by Sukhoi – a major military aircraft manufacturer in Russia – in Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar.

“The aircraft is comparable in comfort to Airbus and even Boeing”

Sukhoi claims that the plane has an 8-10% efficiency advantage on cash operational costs over competitors; reduced fuel burn per seat; a new engine designed especially for the SSJ 100; higher maintenance intervals; lower operating costs; spacious cabins; wide seats; and lower noise and emissions.