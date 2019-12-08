Nation still awaits Shehbaz’s reply to 18 questions on money laundering: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the whole nation was still awaiting the answers of 18 questions put by the government on Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering.

“The nation wants to know the answers of 18 questions about money laundering committed by Shehbaz Sharif through specially hired cash boys from his Model Town residence and office,” she said while talking to media persons.

She said that instead of responding to the money laundering allegations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokespersons were trying to divert public attention by unduly criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government just in the animosity of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The SAPM said the nation wanted to know how Shehbaz Sharif managed to transport abroad the cash from the Model Town residence and office, which was later received by the Sharif family through telegraphic transactions in Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N spokespersons wanted to evaluate one-year performance of the PTI government, but they were not talking about those who remained in power generation after generation, plundered the national wealth for decades and put the national economy on ventilator. She said the Sharif family’s corruption had been exposed, adding that Shehbaz Sharif gave government employment at the Chief Minister Secretariat to the “cash boys” as facilitators in money laundering. “It is a strange and horrible tale of corruption,” she added.

She said the questions would keep haunting Shehbaz Sharif that why Nisar Gill and Ali Ahmed had been appointed on important positions, and what was his (Shehbaz) relation with Masroor Anwar and Shoaib Qamar, appointed in the Good Nature Company.

The SAPM said the Sharif family and his absconding relatives should face the courts in Pakistan and prove the corruption and money laundering allegations wrong. The prime minister, she said, had promised with the nation that the looted national wealth would be brought back, and the process of recovering the plundered money had started in the country.

She said an immature politician in Sindh, whose party’s “commander in chief’ had been involved in benami accounts and corruption cases and now facing a number of inquiries and investigations, was pointing finger at the PTI government.

“It is in the manifesto of PTI that looters and plunders of the national wealth will not be spared,” she said, adding the PTI was working as per its agenda and succeeding in the mission in lines with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous said the government was fully aware of the problems confronted by the general public and required measures were being taken to control the price hike. “The prime minister is committed to controlling the price hike and ending unemployment from the country.”