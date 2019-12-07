Abducted girl Dua Nisar Mangi reaches home

KARACHI: Dua Nisar Mangi, the girl who was abducted last weekend has safely returned home late at yesterday night.

Conversing with a private media channel her uncle Waseem Mangi has told the news — a short time later DIG south Sharjeel Kharal’s office likewise gave an affirmation letter on it.

Sources stated Mangi arrived home at the midnight between Friday and Saturday, then went to an unidentified spot to have a rest and reconciliation.

In the meantime, news coursed that Mangi’s home has given a ransom of Rs.2 crore yet her family repelled to share any other news with respect to it.

On the other hand, any government representative did disclose any news on it.

Remember, Dua Nisar Mangi was abducted from DHA phase 6, last Saturday and a friend accompanied by her, Fateh Somroo had got seriously injured in the incident.

Afterward, the Sindh government had pledged to bring Mangi home and consequently, three days after the investigation team had booked two individuals which were then moved to an unidentified place.

On December 5, talking to a press conference, chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had vowed that he can’t reveal any data, however, the examination team has been looking good over the case.

Meanwhile, the police official said that the investigation in the case is still ongoing ⁠— as it is the second case of abduction after Bisma on the premises of DHA Karachi.