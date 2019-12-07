Mohsin Khan argued Prime Minister to remove Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis

KARACHI: The former chief selector and coach Mohsin Hasan Khan made harsh criticism over Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, the current heads of the Pakistan Cricket Board and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to look after their contributions with immediate effect.

Talking at meet the press on Friday, he said the current chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has never been to any salient position before at the conventional level, but abruptly he has been conferred with such important responsibilities in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Along with giving responsibility to Waqar Younis — a person who was already been sacked two times due to poor performance. He added.

Mohsin Hassan Khan argued Prime Minister Imran Khan to remember what he had told about the Pakistan cricket team when he was not holding the Prime Minister’s chair.

“Forget about any friendship I am asking just being a Pakistani” He referred to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.’

Further, Khan criticizes the approach of PM Imran Khan towards cricket, he said this kind of approach will lead to more negative consequences.

Meanwhile, he appealed the premier to make bold steps towards the improvement of the Pakistan cricket team.

“If you are listening Imran Khan you should have to take steps” he added.

Although, Mohsin Hassan Khan himself remained a very successful standing-coach, under his coaching Pakistan test cricket team white wished England in 2011, the then No.1 Test team.

In a total number of 8, Test series, Pakistan team crossed the green line 6 times and lost none under his belt.

Nevertheless, driven right from Misab-ul Haq’s two major positions at PCB, the Pakistan cricket team got major upset, beginning being whitewashed in T20s from Srilanka in the home ground and now being seriously whitewashed from Australia, even Pakistan cricket team didn’t win in the training matches against Australian A cricket team — consequently, Khan remained a high critique of Misbah-ul-Haq.

“Why has Misbah been given the posts of the head coach and chief selector? Only because he is a ‘Tabidar’ (one who follows orders). He is a yes man. The board wants people to like him in their employment,” he claimed on a show on GTV News channel earlier in October.

Furthermore, the reprimand on Misbah-ul-Haq remained likewise stayed on top, directly from his making the vow.

The veteran cricketer, Younis Khan once said by referring to Misbah’s selection,

“PCB needs a man like Misbah, who won’t intrude on the PCB’s higher choice”. He claimed in PTV sport earlier.