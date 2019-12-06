‘Pakistan’s location makes it a natural hub of economic and energy corridor’

Pakistan’s High Commissioner (HC) to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Friday said that Pakistan’s advantageous geographic location in the region had made the country a natural regional economic hub and energy corridor.

“Pakistan is best placed to facilitate regional connectivity and collective prosperity for the people in the region,” he said in his address as a keynote speaker at the opening of Asian Business Park (ABP), a Chinese Investment Enterprise and £1.7 billion mega project at Royal Albert Dock (RAD) London. The RAD had traditionally been a business and trading port since 19th century. The CEO of the ABP was introduced to the HC a couple of months back by Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC).

Pakistan’s envoy availed the opportunity of the presence of business people and potential investors from different countries and made strong pitch for Pakistan as a lucrative destination for investment and doing business.

Highlighting Pakistan’s advantageous geographic location in the region, he said that the country was a natural regional economic hub and energy corridor. Pakistan was best placed to facilitate regional connectivity and collective prosperity for the people in the region, he added. Zakaria identified SEZs, tourism-related infrastructure projects, oil and gas exploration projects, IT & ITeS as the focus areas of the government to attract investments. Under the SEZs, he informed the audience about the government’s priority sectors for setting up industrial enterprises. The HC cited the reports and declarations of the economic houses/institutions that defined Pakistan as a land of million opportunities, among the fastest growing economies, upgrading of the country’s rating to stable by Moody, rise in ranking in Ease of Doing Business in World Bank’s 2020 Report which raised Pakistan’s ranking 28 place up, 40% rise in key stocks crossing 40,000 points as reported by Bloomberg and among world’s next 10 destinations for tourism. Zakaria congratulated the ABP’s CEO, his team and the Mayor on the landmark economic hub initiative while expressing Pakistan’s interest to use the platform to the advantage of both the countries. PBBC’s Chairman & Honorary Consul of Pakistan Julian Hamilton Barnes also highlighted Pakistan’s economic potential, shared his experience of climate conducive for business in Pakistan and offered PBBC’s services to facilitate those wanting to do business and investment in the country.

The ABP CEO and the mayor welcomed Pakistan’s interest while briefing the audience on the project. They also warmly greeted the FPCCI business delegation for their participation at the inaugural event, which was followed by the networking session. The HC also separately briefed the FPCCI delegation on the business opportunities and ways and means to promote Pakistani products in the United Kingdom.