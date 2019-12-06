Zafarullah wins net, Rustam wins gross in Quaid-e-Azam Golf

The 8th Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, supported and endorsed by LAMPRO MELLON, a premier train to recruit company for global opportunities and SIFIVE a producer of computer chips, commenced at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here Friday after Mir Maaz Mahmood of the sponsors hit the debut shot with a one wood on the first tee and handsomely rewarded the caddie who was successful in retrieving the golf ball hit by him. Thereafter it was a day reserved for the senior amateurs above 55 years of age and the aspiring women. Grading of the male competitors may be senior amateurs, but their golfing abilities are amazing and capabilities are proficient indeed. Competition among seventy one seniors fighting for honours was intense and penetrating and the result was lot of liveliness and forceful shot making. After the completion of the 18 holes stroke play fight, the winner in the net category turned out to be Dr Nasrullah of Lahore Gymkhana with a net score of 68, four under par. And in the race for honours in gross section, the top performer was Col Rustam Ali Piracha of Lahore Garrison and his winning score was an impressive 73.

The net winner Dr Zafar captured the first net position through relentless application of golfing expertise. And throughout the 18 holes contest, his focus was exemplary and accuracy in shot making, earnest and ardent. As for the other hopefuls, those who did well in the net category were Brig Tahir Saleem of Lahore Garrison and Fida Hassan Raja of Royal Palm. These two contenders are bracketed at a score of net 69 but second position was awarded to Brig Tahir as he had a better score on the back nine. In the seniors gross category, Col Rustam, through a tremendous effort, played like a virtual national level player and compiled a score of gross 73. Second gross position holder was Col Asif Mehdi of Garrison Club with a score of gross 76.

Third gross position winner was Javed A Khan of Lahore Gymkhana. The women’s section match also ended after 18 holes. Net category first net winner was Shabana Waheed and second net winner was Amina Tiwana. And first gross winner was Tehmina Ahmed and 2nd gross winner was Iman Ali Shah.