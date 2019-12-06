‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Season 3 — she’s back and she’s funnier this time

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel‘ is back with its third season and so far, it seems worth the year-long wait. With Amy Sherman-Palladino at the helm of things, you expect a banter that’s faster than the previous one, and once again, the marvellous Rachel Brosnahan delivers. The season opens with Midge getting ready to leave for her tour with Shy Baldwin. She has grabbed the coveted opening act. Mrs Maisel’s first comedy gig this season is enough to signal that she is well on her way to becoming a big name in comedy. Her set is tighter, funnier and it makes you think of those early days when Midge was still hiding her truth from her family. In all honesty, she wasn’t that great back then, but things seem to have turned around for the better. Not just her, the universe around Midge is changing as well.