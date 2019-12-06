Invitation to photography competition, Shahkar 1.0

Punjab University College of Information and Technology (PUCIT) is one of the most prestigious institutions of Pakistan. It is one of the earliest institutes serving good quality education among the people of Pakistan. PUCIT excels not only in academics but in curricular and extracurricular activities as well.



Due to this perseverance, PUCIT Media Society held a photography competition “SHAHKAR 1.0” on Friday 6th of Dec 2019 at PUCIT Allama Iqbal Campus Lahore. The event aims to promote creative expression amongst the students and what better way than a photography competition to achieve this goal. The competition is an opportunity for individuals to showcase their talent and skills of photography at the highest level. Not only this, there will be some food stalls to make the event more interesting for all the attendees on the day of the event. The students will be competing in four different categories from both Mobile and DSLR perspective which includes:

*Architecture/Monument

*Portrait

*Street Life

*Landscape/Nature

It is an interuniversity event in which students from different universities will be participating with great enthusiasm. The event has already successfully grabbed the attention of many participants and students of more than 10 universities including UCP, UET, LUMS, UOL, GCU, NCA, FC, COMSATS, UMT, and KEMU are participating in it. There is a crowd expectancy of almost 500 people on the event day and there is an Exhibition of more than 200 pictures on the event. A panel of experts are coming for the judgement of the photographs being submitted of which notable names are:

*Adeel Chishti

*Muhammad Wasif

The finalists will be informed of their selection after the speeches of honourable guests and Principal of PUCIT. The winners and the runners-up will receive awards from honourable guests and all the participants will be awarded certificates of appreciation.