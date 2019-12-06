RAWALPINDI: The newly-appointed city police officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, has set a new example in the city’s history, registering as many as 1,056 cases, including those of dacoities, burglaries, and robberies in three days, based on 15 complaints records.

Addressing a press conference held at Police Lines here on Thursday, the CPO said six FIRs were registered on charges of armed dacoity; 159 of robberies; 22 of motorcycle snatching; 359 of motorcycle theft; 3 cases of cars snatching; 53 cases of car lifting; 165 cases of purse snatching; 83 house robberies and 22 cases of cattle theft.