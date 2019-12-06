NAB moves SC for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday (Dec 6) filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the bail of Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

In its filed petition against Lahore High Court’s decision, NAB has argued that Court had not considered the case records “in the correct manner”. It added that due to the LHC’s decision, the prosecution’s case had also been affected. NAB has appealed to the court to cancel Maryam’s bail and declare the LHC’s order as null and void.

Earlier, LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4. While granting bail, the court had asked Maryam to submit her passport to the court along with two surety bonds of Rs100 million each. The court had also directed the PML-N leader to deposit a Rs70 million guarantee separately with the court.