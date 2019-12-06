Karachi wakes up to first spell of winter drizzle

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned chilly after light drizzle was reported in many areas early on Friday.

Karachiites loved the climate as they woke, cloudy skies in addition to drizzling this morning.

The Meteorological Department predicted that the weather is likely to remain dry and partly cloudy in the port city throughout the day.

The weather service further said that maximum temperature during the day would hover between 28 and 30-degree centigrade.

The low temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.

The met office said that the southern parts of the country will have below normal rainfall.

“Three to four western disturbances are likely to approach during December, which may cause light to moderate rainfall at scattered places of Western, Central and Northern parts of the country”.

The met office has predicted normal precipitation for Sindh province, lower parts of Punjab and Baluchistan in winter months.

The drizzle was witnessed in multiple areas of the port city, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Liaquatabad and other adjoining areas.

A number of bikes slipped which resulted in injuries to the bikers.