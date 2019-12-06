PML-N leaders off to London for ‘important’ political consultations

Members of the PML-N parliamentary group departed for London on Thursday to meet ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and to consult party president Shehbaz Sharif on important issues, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said. Speaking to a TV channel, she said the PML-N delegation will seek the party leadership’s guidance on important parliamentary matters. Reports said a meeting of the senior PML-N leadership, headed by Shehbaz, is scheduled for Friday (today). According to reports, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senator Pervez Rashid have already left for London while Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal is expected to leave on Friday. PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam also departed from Islamabad to head to London Thursday morning. However, Muqam has gone on his own, separate from the PML-N delegation. Reports said the group will discuss legislation regarding extension in army chief’s tenure, appointment of chief election commissioner and ECP members as well as other political matters in the country. The final decision regarding party’s stance on legislation for extending the army chief’s tenure will be made by Nawaz Sharif, the report said.