IHC gives govt, opp 10 days to finalise ECP appointments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday told the government and the opposition to resolve the matter of appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within 10 days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on behalf of the party.

“Seventh session of the parliamentary committee will take place on Friday. To resolve the matter, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser need more time,” requested the additional attorney general during hearing of the petition.

The IHC chief justice appreciated the efforts made by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resolve the deadlock. “National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman are neutral personalities and they can help end the deadlock between the opposition and the government over the matter,” he remarked.

Referring to a petition filed in the Supreme Court a day earlier, Justice Minallah asked Ranjha whether the petition had been filed by the PML-N. Ranjha responded that members of opposition parties had filed the petition in the apex court, requesting it to pass an ‘appropriate order’ in the wake of an impasse in parliament on the appointment of chief election commissioner and two ECP members. “I don’t understand why you have gone to court when the matter is moving towards a solution,” Justice Minallah wondered. “Why do you bring such matters in court? It is beyond understanding. Everything is in your hands, you are an elected representative, solve matters yourself,” he remarked.

The judge further said that while it is easy to hear the case, the court wants to see a strong parliament. “You shouldn’t come to us, instead resolve all conflicts in the parliament. We want to see a strong parliament and you have to do it,” he said.

Justice Minallah also observed that the CEC position is an important one and that the government and opposition should come together to end the impasse on the matter.

Ranjha maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not ready to sit with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the matter. “They [PM Imran, Shehbaz] are public representatives in the parliament. They must restore the confidence of the masses on the parliament,” Justice Minallah said. The hearing of the case was later adjourned until December 17.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday recommended the names of Fazl Abbas, Babar Yaqoob and Arif Khan for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC). Yaqoob is currently posted as secretary election commission while Abbas and Khan are former federal secretaries. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had earlier proposed the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jillani and Ikhlaq Ahmed Tarar for the same post.