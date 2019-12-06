Musharraf treason case verdict on 17th

A special court in Islamabad on Thursday said it will announce the verdict in the high treason case against former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf on December 17.

The statement was made by a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth. Lawyers present from the new prosecution team informed the court that they need more time to prepare for the case. Prosecutor Ali Zia Bajwa said that he and Munir Bhatti had been appointed as prosecutors in the case and that after receiving the notification of his appointment at 4pm on Wednesday, he had received a 3,000-page record. He asked for time to go through the record of the case, adding that he will not depend on the arguments of the previous prosecution team.

Justice Nazar Akbar, who was part of the bench, asked the newly appointed prosecutor to tell them when he will present his arguments, adding that he will not be given more than a week’s time. Advocate Bajwa asked the court to give them a ‘reasonable’ amount of time. Justice Seth said they (prosecutors) should set aside other cases and fight this case, while Justice Akbar added that four days are enough to prepare for the case.

Justice Seth said judges have come from various parts of the country for the special court. “This is a special case and this is a special court,” he remarked.

The prosecutor said there is ‘a lot of pressure’ on them, in response to which Justice Akbar said, “What pressure could there be on lawyers and the court?

The lawyers’ job is to assist the court.” Justice Seth added that they will write that the prosecution should give their statements by December 17. Adjourning proceedings till December 17, Justice Seth said they will hear the arguments in the next proceedings and announce the verdict. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 27 had stopped the special court from issuing the verdict it had earlier reserved in the high treason case.

The federal government on Wednesday appointed advocate Ali Zia Bajwa as new prosecutor in high treason case against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf. According to the notification, Bajwa will represent the prosecution side as assistant attorney general prosecution before a special court.