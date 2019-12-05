Govt mulls fresh legislation to curb synthetic drugs: Afridi

Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said the government is planning legislation to enact stringent laws to curb synthetic drugs in the country.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held on drugs’ abuse and behavioral change here at Riphah University, the minister said that the past rulers never realised and delivered their responsibility of catering to the needs of youth and the drug affected people were treated as non-humans. “When I took over the charge as minister narcotics control, there was nothing to build a campaign on curbing the narcotics. Human beings were not a priority. I decided to bring in a total turnaround in the ministry,” he said.

“There were only 2,900 officials in Anti-Narcotics Force tasked to cleanse entire country of menace of drugs,” he said. “There are only 29 ANF police stations to cater to the needs of the whole country. Despite this, the ANF has highest number of seizures and highest prosecution rate. I decided to replicate in Pakistan the best practices globally,” he added.

Afridi said despite being next door neighbour of Afghanistan, which produces 85 percent of worlds drugs, Pakistan has been enjoying poppy-free country status since year 2001. He said the state has to take strict and ruthless measures to bring drug barons to book. “Drug dealers are more dangerous for society than terrorists. We are suggesting capital punishment for the mafia involved in drugs business. We have decided to shift from injectable to oral medicine. Moreover, we are also planning to develop drugs rehabilitation centres in each and every government hospitals,” he concluded.