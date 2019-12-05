Another 77 new dengue cases surface in Karachi in 24 hours

At least 77 more dengue fever cases were detected throughout the Karachi city in last 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 14,681 since the 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, confirmed that as many as 84 more dengue fever cases emerged across the Sindh province in a day, out of which 77 were reported in Karachi and seven in other districts. A total 43 people have already died of dengue across the Sindh province out of which 41 were in Karachi city and one each in Hyderabad and Ghotki.

In December, a total of 365 dengue positive cases surfaced across the province out of which 335 were confirmed from Karachi and 30 from other districts. In 2019, a total of 15,783 dengue cases were reported in Sindh province so far out of which, 14,681 happened in Karachi and 1102 in other districts.