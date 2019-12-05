Ceremony arranged to mark Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities

An elegant ceremony to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was arranged by Shikarpur Press Club in collaboration with Special People’s Foundation, an organization to raise the issues of special people, besides encouraging and motivating persons who have disabilities.

Rahim Bux Jamali, the president of Shikarpur Press Club, Sodho James, Rahmatullah Soomro, Sultan Rind, Waheed Phulpoto, Zahid Noon, Abdul Salam Unar and others said that ability is stronger than any disability and highlighted the importance of the day and were certain to play their pivotal role to resolve the issues of disable persons and paid tribute to special peoples because they have more courage to face the miseries and obstacles.

Agha Muneer Pathan, the chairman Special People’s Foundation Shikarpur, said that International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992 with aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities while it has been observed with zeal and around the globe.

Agha urged the journalists of Shikarpur to increase awareness of gains to be derived for motivation and encouragement for those who have disabilities.

Agha demanded that Government of Pakistan must reserve seats of National Assembly and Senate like it had reserved for minority so that special people could raise their voice at proper platform for the larger interests of the people who have disabilities.

Dr Nooruddin Abro, Tahseen Jatoi, Agha Sanaullah Pathan, Mushtaque Shaikh, Zafar Aliv, Afzal Shaikh, Aftab Mirani, the president special people Shikarpur chapter, Samiullah Shaikh and others also spoke and were certain to play their role for the betterment of the special people.

Agha Muneer acclaimed the efforts of Shikarpur Press Club and also gave invitation to the journalists to participate in a mega convention to be held on 7th December, which convention is being called connectivity of 3rd December to highlight the issues of special persons which have been facing for a long. A large number of people belonging to different walk of life participate in the program.