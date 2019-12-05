Sir: Rawalpindi is expending alongwith Islamabad and in between these twin cities, Raja Bazar Rawalpindi is known as main commercial hub for shopping located near Fawara chowk Rawalpindi. Raja bazar covers a very wide range of small markets and Bazaars.

Traffic jam is a common problem in this area because of flow of heavy traffic and wrong parking by the visitors. Though there is a parking building is available at main Fawara chowk but most of the people don’t bother to park their vehicle in the parking building and link roads to Raja Bazar, Liaquat Bagh, Ganj Mandi and Jinnah have whole day traffic jam. Traffic police seems helpless because of uncaring attitude of people who love to park there vehicle wherever they like.

I would like to urge Rawalpindi Development Authority, City Traffic Police and other concerned persons to come up with some better strategy to tackle this issue because it usually caused a heavy traffic jam. Maybe addition of some new parking areas can be helpful to tackle this situation.

QAISAR ANSAR

Rawalpindi