Two army soldiers martyred four terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Two security personnel were martyred and two suspected terrorists killed during an encounter in the Charkhel area of Boya tehsil in North Waziristan on Thursday.

Security forces suffered two casualties in the operation as well. Hawaldar Sher Zaman and Sipahi Muhammad Jawad were martyred in the operation.

“Security forces conducted an IBO near village Charkhel, Boya, North Waziristan. The presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During the operation, two terrorists killed,” ISPR, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Officials said that the Afghan National Army was also coordinating in the search operation and areas along the border had been sealed. They said that cross-border movement had been restricted in the wake of the operation.