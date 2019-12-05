Two Afghan suspects arrested in Major Laraib killing case

ISLAMABAD: IG Islamabad confirmed in a press conference the arrest of two suspects in the murder case of Major Laraib Gill.According to the police report, the two accused are Afghani nationals. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Amir Zulfiqar Khan said in a press conference, Major Laraib Gill was murdered on November 22. Twenty-five officers were investigating the case and both the accused are arrested.The eyewitness in the murder of Major Laraib, an officer of a security agency, recorded her statement with the police on Sunday about the killing which took place in the federal capital earlier this week. A serving major of Pak Army was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was sitting in the green area of sector G-9/1 on Friday night, police officials said.The girl who was accompanying Major Laraib in the park was arrested after the investigation of the major Laraib murder case in Islamabad.In the statement recorded with police on Saturday, Alina said she was sitting on the park bench with Major Laraib when the two young men arrived and tried to rob them. A young man named Laryeb was killed in a street robbery at G9 Park in Islamabad. He was killed by a single headshot injury that roadside mobile phone thieves rarely do.Two investigation teams are formed two investigate the incident. The real cause of murder is unknown. Investigations are underway.The officials shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy. They were busy investigating the matter after registration of a case under section 302/34 of the PPC.