Wheat exports reduces 88.10% in four months

ISLAMABAD: Wheat exports during the first four months of current financial year reduced by 88.10% as compared the wheat exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 48,081 metric tons of wheat valuing $11.442 million exported during the period from July-October, 2019 as against 456,689 metric tons worth $96.121 million of the same period of last year.

However, during the period under review, exports of fruits grew by 3.72 %, where as vegetable exports 19% respectively, according to the export figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 198,803 metric tons of vegetables worth of $56.439 million exported in four months of the current financial year, which were recorded at 219,714 metric tons valuing $47.426 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, 163,110 metric tons of fresh fruits wroth $134.455 million exported as against 155,655 metric tons valuing $129.634 million of same period of last year.

The country also fetched $129.655 million in first four months of current financial year by exporting about 54,177 metric tons of fish and fish products as compared to the exports of 44,513 metric tons worth $109.776 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of meat and meat products witnessed 53.57% increase in four months of financial year 2019-20, as 27,554 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $97.885 million exported which was recorded at 17,566 metric tons valuing $63.722 million in same period of last year, the data added.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The imports of the food group came down to $1.583 billion during the period from July-October, 2019-20 from $1.987 billion of the same period of last year.