KARACHI: Dua Mangi’s kidnappers demanded a ransom of 38 million rupees for her release on Wednesday.

The Dua Mangi case has shocked many. Dua was kidnapped in full public view at a restaurant in the Defence Housing Authority on Saturday night by 4-5 kidnappers who were armed to the teeth. This incident occurred at Bara Bukhari in Phase IV, DHA Karachi.

According to the sources, the police have informed that the kidnappers contacted Dua Mangi’s parents via WhatsApp demanding money in return for her release. Moreover, they are insisting on the amount to be paid in full and they last maintained contact this Wednesday. However, nothing has been confirmed that the people who made contact are indeed Dua’s kidnappers.

Earlier this week, police arrested two students in connection with the abduction. Law enforcement officials believe that the case pertaining to Mangi’s kidnapping may actually be a case of exacting revenge.

The car driven by the kidnappers has been linked to a vehicle reported stolen on gunpoint from the PECHS area in Karachi, belonging to a trader named Danial Javed.

News sources report that Dua’s family has expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigations in the case so far, saying they feel like they are operating in the dark.