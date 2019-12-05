Islamabad: The chief justice expressed resentment over the plight of the prisoners in Adiala Jail.

“When all prisoners have equal rights, why medical boards constituted for particular inmates”, Islamabad Excessive Courtroom (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah requested throughout listening to a petition of a death-row prisoner in search of court docket directives for the federal government to make sure correct therapy to his poor eyesight.

A death-row convict, Khadim Hussain had wrote a letter to IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who had transformed it right into a constitutional petition and sought a reply on this regard from the authorities involved.

The bench summoned reply from the Secretaries of federal Well being and Human Rights ministries over the matter.

“Each accountable particular person is unaware of the scenario,” Justice Athar Minallah expresses his disappointment stated.

“Did you ever imprisoned in jail,” the chief justice requested the DAG in a light-hearted interchange. “I visited jail for a trial however not getting imprisoned,” the DAG replied. “I remained in jail,” the justice stated.

DAG Tayyab Shah stated that the federal government officers might hardly seem in IHC on Saturday, when the court docket adjourned listening to for that day. “One have to seem on the off day over violation of human rights,” the chief justice stated.

“I feel you might be speaking about your particular person, you might not seem in court docket on Saturday,” the chief justice stated in a lighter tone bringing smiles within the courtroom viewers.

The Islamabad Excessive Courtroom (IHC) adjourned additional listening to until Friday on insistence of the deputy legal professional basic.

In earlier listening to, Justice Minallah ordered the federal authorities to submit a report on the prisoners in jails of all provinces.

The IHC ordered the federal government to increase finest medical services to jail inmates.