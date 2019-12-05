The inspiring routine of a proud father

Meet this man, Mia Khan, a proud and inspiring father whose only life goal is to educate his daughters and for it, he has opted to leave no stone untouched.

Mia Khan, the resident of Sharana in the Paktika province, Afghanistan, who himself never saw a school but daily travels 12 kilometers on a motorbike to carry his daughters to school and afterward waits 5 hours in the school to get them back home.

“I am illiterate, and I live on a daily wage, but my daughters’ education is very valuable to me because there is no female doctor in our area. It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons”. Mia Khan vowed.

A few days ago, the story was published by a Swedish Committee for Afghanistan– a NGO working on education, health care, community governance, and rural livelihood in Afghanistan.

The Nooraniya School for Girls where Mia Khan’s daughter’s study – also runs by this NGO.

Mia Khan has three daughters, two of the daughters are in the sixth grade and one is in the fifth grade.

One of his daughters, Rozi, said:

“I am so happy that I study, I am in grade six this year. My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again.” Cited from the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan’s blog.

When this news broke on social media, it got much praised and many social media users went to call that tribal areas direly need such real heroes.