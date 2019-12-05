Legendary cricketer ‘Bob Willis’ passes away

Former England legend pacer Bob Willis has passed away at the age of 70 after a short illness. Willis represented England in 90 Tests and 64 One-day Internationals between 1971 and 1984.

Bob is survived by his wife Lauren, daughter Katie, brother David and sister Ann. The Willis family has asked for privacy at this time to mourn the passing of a wonderful man and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

The PCB is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bob Willis. We offer our condolences to Bob’s family, friends and England cricket fraternity. https://t.co/HUDoLDFKq5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 4, 2019

The pace legend claimed 325 wickets internationals in his 13-year Test career.

Willis, who played for Surrey and Warwickshire in County cricket, led the England side in 18 Test matches. Willis was famously known for his long run-up and unique action.