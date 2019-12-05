Pearl Harbor shooting: US sailor kills workers at Hawaii navy base

Two civilian shipyard workers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu were killed by a US sailor on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick told reporters.The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown. Chadwick said the sailor took his life after opening fire near Shipyard Drydock 2, a maintenance area for nuclear submarines.All three victims were civilian defence department employees and the survivor is in stable condition, officials said.Rear Admiral Robb Chadwick, speaking at a press conference, said it was unclear if the victims were targeted or shot at random. He said the gunman has tentatively been identified as an active duty serviceman assigned to the USS Columbia.The submarine is currently undergoing maintenance at the base, US media reports. While the investigation into this incident continues, my thoughts and aloha are with the victims of the terrible tragedy at #JBPHH and with their families. I join all of Hawaii in expressing our gratitude to the first responders who rush toward danger every day to keep us safe— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 5, 2019“Obviously our thoughts are with the families of the victims and everyone involved,” Rear Adm Chadwick added.I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. #PearlHarbor— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) December 5, 2019