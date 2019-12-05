Pearl Harbor shooting: US sailor kills workers at Hawaii navy base

Two civilian shipyard workers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu were killed by a US sailor on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick told reporters.

The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

Chadwick said the sailor took his life after opening fire near Shipyard Drydock 2, a maintenance area for nuclear submarines.