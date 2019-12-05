Daily Times

Thursday, December 05, 2019


Pearl Harbor shooting: US sailor kills workers at Hawaii navy base

Web Desk

Two civilian shipyard workers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu were killed by a US sailor on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick told reporters.

The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The third victim is at a hospital. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

Chadwick said the sailor took his life after opening fire near Shipyard Drydock 2, a maintenance area for nuclear submarines.

All three victims were civilian defence department employees and the survivor is in stable condition, officials said.

Rear Admiral Robb Chadwick, speaking at a press conference, said it was unclear if the victims were targeted or shot at random.

He said the gunman has tentatively been identified as an active duty serviceman assigned to the USS Columbia.

The submarine is currently undergoing maintenance at the base, US media reports.

“Obviously our thoughts are with the families of the victims and everyone involved,” Rear Adm Chadwick added.

