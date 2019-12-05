Shehbaz summons meeting of senior PML-N leaders in London

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif has summoned senior party leaders to London to discuss country’s present political situation and other important issues.

The meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party was held in Islamabad to discuss issues related to the extension in service of the Army Chief. Sources said, senior PML-N leaders namely, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Pervez Rasheed and Ayaz Sadiq have been summoned to London by Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will deliberate the matter of legislation on the extension in the army chief’s tenure, according to the sources. Party leaders will also discuss the appointment of the chief election commissioner, among other things. The matter of freezing of Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s assets will also be discussed, the sources added.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif said that they have nothing to do with the government and no dialogues would be held with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Army Act. While addressing a press conference in London, Shehbaz said, Imran-NAB alliance has failed yet again as Sahrif family has emerged victorious in Supreme Court the previous day.

Shehbaz Sharif said that despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government s statements against PML-N leadership for the past one and a half year, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition seeking cancellation of his bail in Ashiana Housing case.