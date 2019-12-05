PM Imran forms committee to deal legal matters, legislation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a cabinet committee to deal legal matters and the notification in this regard has been issued after the approval of the prime minister. The committee will make fresh legislation/amendment to the Constitution regarding the appointment of the army chief and extension in his tenure as directed by the Supreme Court.

“The committee shall examine the cases of fresh legislation as well as amendments to the existing laws and give its recommendations whether they are to be introduced in the parliament or otherwise, subject to ratification by the cabinet,” the committee’s terms of reference stated.

Other members of the CCLC are Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, the federal minister concerned [by special invitation], Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the law and justice secretary, a joint secretary [Prime Minister Office] and the cabinet secretary as secretary of the committee.

The Supreme Court had in a recent verdict allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of the Army Staff for another six months. At the same time, the apex court directed the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of service of the army chief through legislation within this period.

Its worth mentioning here that opposition parties has indirectly refused to dialogue on army act. As earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hinted at change of Prime Minister before constitutional amendment in Army Act to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meanwhile Shehbaz Sharif has also made it clear that there will be no dioalo0igue with PTI government over amendments in army bact.